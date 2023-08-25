Kershaw Town Council unanimously approved naming the town’s renovated tennis courts the Ben Cook Tennis Courts at its Aug. 21 meeting.
A Kershaw native, Cook is the son of Darryl and Clara Cook, who started playing tennis on the town’s courts at age 10. Since 2008, he has served as the tennis director at the Daniel Island Club in Charleston. He previously served as the tennis director at Woodside Plantation Country Club in Aiken.
After an outstanding junior tennis career in the Palmetto State and graduating from the Baylor School in Tennessee, Cook signed to play tennis at the University of South Carolina, where he helped the Gamecocks to two NCAA appearances and was the team MVP his senior year.
After college, Cook has won various state, sectional and national titles, most recently winning the United States Tennis Association Mixed Doubles 40s Championships in October 2019. As a player, Cook is well known for his all-around game, with outstanding volleys and service returns.
In recent years, Cook has been playing the historical game of court tennis, where he has won three national titles and represented the United States Bathurst Cup team twice in international competition in England and Tasmania.
He is a past board member of the USTA-South Carolina and is the current head of the U.S. Court Tennis Association Bathurst Cup Committee. He and his wife Amy have one son, Conor.
“Naming the courts after Ben Cook is a well-deserved recognition of his very successful tennis career that began right here in Kershaw on the very same courts that will now bear his name,” Mayor Mark Dorman said.
The $191,400 tennis court renovation project was funded by donations from individuals, businesses, foundations, the town of Kershaw, Lancaster County and the USTA.
The courts were rebuilt, resurfaced and painted with new fencing and sidewalk access installed. A committee composed of County Councilman Allen Blackmon, Darryl Cook, Dorman, former S.C. House Rep. Sandy McGarry and Beverly Timmons worked closely with Sheryl McAlister, senior director of the USTA-SC.