The town of Kershaw has renamed its renovated tennis courts for Kershaw native Ben Cook.

Kershaw Town Council unanimously approved naming the town’s renovated tennis courts the Ben Cook Tennis Courts at its Aug. 21 meeting.

A Kershaw native, Cook is the son of Darryl and Clara Cook, who started playing tennis on the town’s courts at age 10. Since 2008, he has served as the tennis director at the Daniel Island Club in Charleston. He previously served as the tennis director at Woodside Plantation Country Club in Aiken.