KERSHAW — Mrs. Tabitha Denise Adams Benton, 40, of Kershaw passed away Wednesday, July 19, 2023.
She was born April 16, 1983, in Lancaster, a daughter of Nathaniel Lee Adams and the late Paula Denise Mackey. Mrs. Benton loved doing crafts, novelties and going to the lake.
Mrs. Benton is survived by her husband, Brad Benton of Lancaster; two sons, Dylan Benton and Devin Benton of Lancaster; a daughter, Sadie Benton of Lancaster; her father, Nathaniel “Than” Lee Adams of Lancaster; a brother, Chris Adams (Erica) of Lancaster; and her paternal grandfather, Joseph Morrison of Kershaw.
