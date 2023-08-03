The city of Lancaster is looking for a new finance director after its former director, Kirk Medlin, resigned in June.
City Council’s Finance Committee has a few applications, but is still accepting them.
Medlin announced his resignation at the June 13 City Council meeting during employee comments. His last day with the city was July 10.
“I want to say, this is the best group of coworkers I ever had in my career,” Medlin told council. “The city benefits greatly from both the department heads and staff, and I am sure this will continue for years to come.”
“I owe each and every person here gratitude for their support,” he said.
Medlin had been the city’s finance director since March 2022.
“Certainly, Mr. Medlin, the council has appreciated the work that you’ve done and you stepped in after our last finance director left and we certainly look forward to you finishing up here in a strong way and moving on to the new adventure you have waiting for you,” said Lancaster Mayor Alston DeVenny.
Medlin is leaving his job here to live in the mountains and work as finance director in Laurel Park, N.C.
New director
With the finance director spot vacant, the city’s assistant finance director, Tressie Barber Thompson, is filling in.
The Finance Committee, comprised of council members DeVenny, chair Jackie Harris and Tomonica Marsh, and City Administrator Flip Hutfles, met Thursday, Aug. 3, at City Hall to discuss current finance director applicants in executive session.
“We are in the process of accepting applications and the position will remain open until filled,” Hutfles said.
The job description for the finance director includes serving as the city’s chief financial and budget officer, ensuring efficient and effective cash management of city funds, developing and implementing internal financial controls, overseeing the management of cash receipts and accounts payable invoices, processing payrolls, reporting preparation and management of bond proceeds and debt repayment, preparing financial projections and assisting auditors with the annual external audit.
Applicants must have a bachelor’s degree in accounting and 10 years of continuous experience in governmental accounting, auditing and cash management, or an equivalent combination of education, training and experience approved by the city administrator and council.
According to the application, preference will be given to applicants registered as a certified public accountant (CPA), certified government finance officer (CGFO) or public finance officer (CPFO).
The salary range is $38.19-$47.74 an hour, or $79,435-$95,470 annually.
The full application and link to apply for the finance director position can be found on the city’s website under employment opportunities.
The city is also hiring a city planner in the building and zoning department and a full- and half-time patrol officer with the Lancaster Police Department.