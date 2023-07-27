The Beaux Arts Chamber Ensemble, featuring the talented and award-winning pianist Catherine Lan, will perform a classical music concert next weekend in Lancaster.
Lan will be accompanied by cellist Claudio Jaffe and flutist Meghan Brachle in the concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, at the Lancaster Cultural Arts Center.
The dynamic south Florida-based trio of critically acclaimed musicians have won international competitions, scholarships and grants including the Yale Alumni Ventures Grant. They perform individually with South Florida Symphony, Palm Beach Symphony and Symphony of the Americas. The trio tours throughout the United States and overseas.
Lan is looking forward to returning to the CAC.
“Since the very first time I performed at this gorgeously unique venue, I immediately fell in love with its acoustics and architectural design,” Lan said. “It is a heavenly space for musicians to freely create and express their stories and emotions through sound.”
She also expressed gratitude to the audience and said their enthusiasm and appreciation inspires the musicians.
“To be a live performer, we need the audience and the audience at Lancaster Cultural Arts Center is incredible,” she said.
Beaux Arts Chamber Ensemble presents all genres of music from classical to contemporary. It supports classical music through engaging repertoires and reaches communities of all backgrounds through concerts and outreach programs for children and seniors.
The trio will be playing works by Bach, Chopin, contemporary composer Mark Summer and the popular “Carmen Fantasy” by Georges Bizet.
The audience will enjoy Bizet’s operatic composition, which tells the story of a soldier seduced by a fiery gypsy woman named Carmen. This piece broke new ground in French opera by depicting proletarian life, immorality and lawlessness, and ended with the death of the main character on stage.
Lan said the concert will showcase each instrument and bring them together at the end with the passionate Piano Trio in C major Op. 66 by Mendelssohn. It was his last chamber music. Mendelssohn’s music was full of charm and polish and he created pieces with outstanding clarity and balance. The piece is wild and triumphant.
CAC Concerts Organizer John Craig said Lan and her colleagues always wow the audience.
“It’s not an exaggeration to say that as a pianist Lan is dazzling. Cellist Claudio Jaffe adds to the performance with his witty and informative commentary on the pieces played,” he said. “This will be flutist Meghan Brachle’s first time at the CAC and I am sure she will be stellar, too.”
Lan is a world-touring classical concert pianist and teaches at Broward College in Florida. She is a founding member of several duos, including Duo Beaux Arts and Duo Formosa. She earned her bachelor of music degree from Indiana University (Bloomington) and doctor of musical arts from the University of Miami.
Jaffe teaches at Palm Beach Atlantic University and is the conductor of the Florida Youth Orchestra. He is principal cellist with the Delray String Quartet. He made his orchestral debut when he was just 11, performing a concerto written specifically for him. Jaffe earned four degrees from Yale University, including doctor of musical arts.
Brachle, a native of Denver, Colo., received her musical education at the University of New Orleans and University of Miami. She has performed in major music venues in the United States, Italy and Ireland.
For more information on Beaux Arts, visit its website, www.catherinelan.com.
The Cultural Arts Center is housed in the Old Presbyterian Church at 307 W. Gay St. Built in 1862, it was the first brick church in Lancaster County. The French Gothic Revival-style architecture features an arch over the sanctuary, a three-sided balcony and stained-glass windows, some reaching nearly 20 feet high.
Advance tickets ($15, plus a small service fee) are available online at www.lcshp.org. Patrons may call 803-287-6826 if they have any difficulties on the website. Tickets at the door will be $20. Free on-site and street parking are available.