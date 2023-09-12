Mr. Samuel “Sammy” James Yarborough, 84, of Lancaster, died Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House in Rock Hill.
Born June 8, 1939, in Rock Hill, he was the son of the late Sanford Lee Yarborough and the late Maude Graves Yarborough. Sammy was a member of Pleasant Valley Baptist Church in Indian Land, and Jackson Mason Lodge No. 53.
He married his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Robbie, in 1960 and served in the U.S. Army Reserve for eight years. Sammy retired from Springs Industries after 23 years of service as the security and fire chief.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Robbie Wellman Yarborough, of the home; three children, Anthony “Tony” James Yarborough and his wife Vicky of Lancaster, Todd Wellman Yarborough and his wife Karen of Ridgeway, and Troy Lee Yarborough Sr. and his wife Lori of Ridgeway; six grandchildren, Troy “TJ” Lee Yarborough Jr., and his wife Katie of Mooresville, N.C., Matthew Todd Yarborough and his wife Jess of Warrensburg, Mo., Adam Wellman Yarborough and his wife Traci of Heath Springs, Trent Charles Yarborough of Swansea, Amanda Jean Yarborough of Lancaster, and Anna Caroline Yarborough of Lancaster; two great-grandchildren, Ava Jean Yarborough and Carter James Workman; and his brother, William “Billy” Yarborough of Camden.
Sammy was preceded in death by his brothers, Edward Lee Yarborough and David “Butch” Yarborough.
Sammy loved his family, puzzles, watching golf, NASCAR and eating out at his favorite restaurants. He was an expert watch and clock master craftsman for over 60 years.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142.
A service to celebrate the life of Mr. Yarborough was held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, at the Lancaster Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in the Lancaster Memorial Park.
The family received friends from noon to 12:50 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, at Lancaster Funeral Home.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mr. Yarborough.