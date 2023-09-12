Mr. Samuel “Sammy” James Yarborough, 84, of Lancaster, died Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House in Rock Hill.

Born June 8, 1939, in Rock Hill, he was the son of the late Sanford Lee Yarborough and the late Maude Graves Yarborough. Sammy was a member of Pleasant Valley Baptist Church in Indian Land, and Jackson Mason Lodge No. 53.