LANCASTER — Mr. Charles William Hasty, 83, of Lancaster, widower of the late Barbara Wheeler Hasty, passed away Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at his home.
He was born Feb. 14, 1940, in Monroe, N.C., a son of the late William Andrew Hasty and Bessie Inez Threatt Hasty. Mr. Hasty graduated from Buford High School. After graduation, he began a career in textiles with Springs Industries and retired from Grace Bleachery after many years of service. Mr. Hasty was a longtime member of Camp Creek Baptist Church, where he faithfully served on the Building and Grounds Committee. Mr. Hasty enjoyed gardening and maintaining his lawn. He enjoyed working with his hands and liked to do mechanic work. He was always eager to help someone in need.
A service to celebrate the life of Mr. Hasty was held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 30, from the graveside at Camp Creek Baptist Church Cemetery, with the Revs. Randy Mellichamp and Adam Furr officiating.
Mr. Hasty is survived by a son, Roger Hasty and his wife, Karen, of Ocala, Fla.; a daughter, Carolyn Hasty Fournier and her husband, Doug, of Waxhaw, N.C.; two grandchildren, Katie Furr and her husband, Adam, of Waxhaw and Nicole Marshall and her husband, Logan, of Hendersonville, N.C.; a great-granddaughter, Annslee Furr; and a sister, Lynda Brasington and her husband, Robert, of Lancaster.
The family received friends following the graveside service in the church fellowship hall.
Memorial contributions may be made to Camp Creek Baptist Church Cemetery Upkeep, 998 Potter Road, Lancaster, SC 29720.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mr. Hasty.