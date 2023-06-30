LANCASTER — Mr. Charles William Hasty, 83, of Lancaster, widower of the late Barbara Wheeler Hasty, passed away Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at his home.

He was born Feb. 14, 1940, in Monroe, N.C., a son of the late William Andrew Hasty and Bessie Inez Threatt Hasty. Mr. Hasty graduated from Buford High School. After graduation, he began a career in textiles with Springs Industries and retired from Grace Bleachery after many years of service. Mr. Hasty was a longtime member of Camp Creek Baptist Church, where he faithfully served on the Building and Grounds Committee. Mr. Hasty enjoyed gardening and maintaining his lawn. He enjoyed working with his hands and liked to do mechanic work. He was always eager to help someone in need.