On March 20, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) issued its latest assessment on climate change, drawing on the findings of hundreds of scientists throughout the world. The assessment details the devastating impacts of rising greenhouse gas emissions, including destruction of homes, loss of crops and fragmentation of communities.
Animal agriculture is responsible for at least 15% of manmade greenhouse gas emissions, including nitrous oxide from animal waste piles, methane from ruminant digestion and carbon dioxide from burning forests to create animal pastures.