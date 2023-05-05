An Indian Land High School student sprayed what is believed to be pepper spray in the school hallways just before 9:30 a.m. Friday, May 5.
The incident was communicated to parents of Indian Land High students via a Facebook posting about 10 a.m. by Bryan Vaughn on the Lancaster County School District’s Safety & Transportation page.
One student was transported to the hospital for medical concerns, and other students were coughing and complaining of exposure symptoms.
The student responsible for the pepper spray incident has been found and the school district is taking action with its discipline code.
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is also investigating for any potential charges.
EMS was on site to treat any other medical concerns. Administration and medical support teams were checking each classroom for any further signs of illness in students or staff.
All other students were in class and continuing instruction after the incident. Vaughn said the building was secure at the time of the posting.
“We are moving forward with the day of educating our students,” he said.
Any parents with concerns may reach out to Indian Land High School administration.