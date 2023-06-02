LANCASTER — Thomas G. “Tommy” Roberts died Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
He was born Sept. 13, 1942, in Lancaster, a son of the late Ira and Nellie Taylor Roberts.
Visitation is 1 p.m. Saturday June 3, at Hyde Park Baptist Church, with service following at 2 p.m.
Tommy is survived by his wife, Betty Roberts; daughters, Rhonda Williams and Renee Starnes; brothers, Bobby and Ira Roberts; sisters, Betty Joyce Johnson, Ann Roberts; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Tommy is preceded in death by brothers, Richard and James Ray Roberts; and a grandson.
Jerry Hartley Funeral Home is taking care of Tommy and his family.