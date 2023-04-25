Maurice Donell Bell, 62, departed this life Saturday, April 22, 2023. He was the son of the late Lorenzo Sr. and Blanche Barnes Bell.
Survivors: one daughter, Lashonie Flowers; granddaughter, Shaniah Vinson; grandson, Jateris Flowers; three stepdaughters, Shenora Richardson, Tinika Gaither and Ashley Gaither; nine siblings, Penelope Bell, Betty Bell, Keela Evans, Jacqueline Williamson, Aneita Bell, the Rev. Brenda Cardwell and Sherri Ross; one brother, Calvin Kennedy; one grea-grandson; nine stepgrandchildren; three stepgreat-grandchildren.