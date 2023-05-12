LANCASTER — Mr. Kenneth Lynn Caskey Sr., 70, died Wednesday, May 10, 2023.
The personal request of Kenneth was to be cremated and no services will be provided.
Kenneth was born Nov. 2, 1952, in Lancaster, a son of the late Mr. Ira W. Caskey Jr. and late Mrs. Mavis Rogers Caskey.
Kenneth was a member of the First Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church in Lancaster and formerly worked at Springs Industries Dye Department Grace Bleachery and later was a truck driver.
Kenneth is survived by one brother, Ira W. Caskey III of Lancaster.
Jerry Hartley Funeral Home is caring for Mr. Caskey.