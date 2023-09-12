LANCASTER — Mr. Barnes Charles Aycock Jr., 80, died Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
He was the son of Barnes Charles Aycock Sr. and Margaret Davis Aycock. He was married to the late Virginia Croom Aycock for 56 years.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
LANCASTER — Mr. Barnes Charles Aycock Jr., 80, died Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
He was the son of Barnes Charles Aycock Sr. and Margaret Davis Aycock. He was married to the late Virginia Croom Aycock for 56 years.
He is survived by sons, Rick Aycock (Penny) of Fort Mill and Brian Aycock (Susan) of Elgin; grandchildren, Devin Aycock (Christin) of Lancaster and Brittany Aycock of Lexington.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; and daughter-in-law, Amanda Brazell Aycock.
There are no services. Burial will be in the Aycock Family Cemetery in Freemont, N.C.
Jerry Hartley Funeral Home is in charge.