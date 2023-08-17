Lancaster County Council voted to adopt a new strategic plan at its Monday, Aug. 14, meeting.
The strategic plan is an action-oriented blueprint for the county, designed to focus and align resources toward the county’s long-term vision. This plan is a culmination of months of preparation, citizen engagement, creative thinking and documentation of the structure and methods the county will use to guide its future decisions.
Lancaster County Administrator Dennis Marstall said he is thankful to Lancaster County Council, county staff, stakeholders and the entire community for their roles in developing the strategic plan.
“I am thrilled that council invested the time and set a path for the county to focus on defined goals to enhance the quality of life and make Lancaster County the best place to live, work, worship and play in the Carolinas,” Marstall said. “This strategic plan lays out our vision and will serve as Lancaster County’s roadmap over the next five years, particularly as we continue to address the ongoing growth.”
The plan was developed with significant assistance from over 2,000 community members. The county received input from interviews, citizen surveys, focus groups, department directors and council sessions.
The county is committed to providing the safest and most secure place for its citizens, visitors, stakeholders, resources, facilities and assets. Safety encompasses their physical, mental, emotional and financial well-being, while security encompasses risk mitigation efforts, as well as ensuring availability of public resources.
Lancaster’s adopted strategic plan has established updated mission and vision statements, as well as core values. It also identifies five strategic themes and accompanying objectives for each of those five themes.
The vision is: “Lancaster County will be a network of thriving communities offering the highest quality of life in the Carolinas.”
The county’s mission statement reads: “Our mission is to enhance the community’s quality of life by enabling people to live, learn, work, worship, play and grow – both personally and professionally. To deliver this mission, we listen to our community and leverage strategic partnerships, which serve our citizens and visitors in ways that they find to be timely, high-quality and efficient.”
The core values chosen for Lancaster County are respect, service, teamwork, safety and security, and productivity.
Lancaster County’s strategic themes include public safety, infrastructure, quality development, resource optimization and high performance.
Several county operating departments have adopted department-specific or policy-area-specific plans. This strategic plan and action guide is not intended to replace those plans, but rather to establish the broad vision, strategic themes and objectives that the county will focus its resources on over the next five years.
Using the strategic framework outlined in this document, staff can coordinate, align and incorporate the existing departmental strategic plans with this guide over time. Incorporation of these various plans into the county’s strategic framework will allow for consistent reporting among the various plans, as well as document the important alignment of the goals and objectives in these plans with the county’s overall strategic themes.
For more information, see the entire strategic plan at mylancastersc.org under the About Us tab.