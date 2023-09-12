Snead, Brandl to wed in October
Joanna Snead and Brian Brandl, both of Denver, Colo., announce their engagement. Their wedding is planned for 5:30 p.m. Oct. 21 in Denver, Colo.
The bride-to-be is the daughter of Deborah Snead of Lancaster and the late Rev. Kenneth Snead. She is a 2005 graduate of Lancaster High School, and received her master’s degree in exercise science from the University of South Carolina in 2014. She is employed by Penumbra, Inc.
The prospective groom is the son of Steve and Sylvia Brandl of Loveland, Colo., and Greg Sandoval of Arvada, Colo. He is a 1997 graduate of Loveland High School. He received his bachelor of science degree from the School of Mines in 2001 and his master’s degree in health informatics from Wollongong University in 2007. He is employed by Cigna.