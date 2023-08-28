WINNSBORO — The sixth-ranked Andrew Jackson High School Volunteers dropped their season opener to fourth-ranked Fairfield Central, 33-16, at E.K. McLendon Stadium.
The Griffins, 2-0, marched down the field on their opening possession to take an early 7-0 lead in the Friday, Aug. 25, game. The two teams exchanged punts on the next three drives.
Griffins quarterback Cameron McMillon found receiver TyDarion Grier for a 64-yard gain that led to a 1-yard run by Myles Robertson. The extra point by Erik Martinez sailed left and the Griffins led 13-0 with 11:57 remaining in the half.
The Vols' running game started rolling on the following possession as it led to a 25-yard field goal from Curt Thomas Horton. Horton’s kick put the Vols on the board and cut the deficit to 10.
Andrew Jackson’s kickoff team responded with a big play as Kaden Hornsby forced a fumble that was recovered by Horton at the Griffins' 38. The Vols drove to the 17, but the drive ended on an interception.
Fairfield Central went 92 yards in seven plays to make it 20-3 at halftime.
The Volunteers took the second half kickoff and marched 69 yards on three plays. Trey Thompson took the first two carries that set up a 30-yard scoring run by Damias Seegars to make it 20-10.
Andrew Jackson forced a three and out and looked to cut the deficit to a one-score game. Thompson took the first play 32 yards to the Griffins' 26. However, a holding penalty later in the drive set the Vols back and resulted in a turnover on downs.
The inability to get points was costly as McMillon shoveled a pass to Grier, who took it 72 yards to increase the lead to 26-10.
The Vols then started mixing it up with Thompson and quarterback Brady Williams. However, for the third time in the game, the Vols were unable to put points on the board after getting inside the Griffins' 30-yard line. This drive ended at the Griffins’ 13 as the Vols were unable to convert on fourth and three.
Andrew Jackson’s next possession was successful as Thompson carried the ball three times to get inside the Griffins' 40. A false-start penalty moved the Vols back, but a screen pass from Williams to Banks Helms went 32 yards. That screen set up a 10-yard touchdown run by Thompson. The Vols elected to go for two to make it a one-score game, but the Fairfield defense stopped Williams before he crossed the goal line to keep the score at 26-16. Thompson ended the game with 213 yards and a touchdown.
Grier put the game away for the Griffins with a 57-yard touchdown run.
“Fairfield Central is a very good and explosive team,” said Vols head coach Jeremy Smith. “We told our players all week that we needed to limit their explosive plays. There were times we were in position, but in the end, we did not do enough. Offensively, we need to finish drives. We were inside their red zone three times and scored no points.”
The Volunteers travel to Crestwood, which is 1-1, on Friday, Sept. 1. Crestwood won its opener against Richland Northeast, 49-21, but dropped Friday night’s contest to second-ranked Gray Collegiate Academy, 62-60.
“Crestwood is a very good team and they are well-coached,” Smith said. “They have a really good quarterback who can throw and run. They scored 60 on Gray (on) Friday night. We will need to be more productive and execute in all areas of the game.”