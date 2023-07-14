Jamari Jashon Shields, 18, died Sunday, July 9, 2023.
Jamari Jashon Shields, 18, died Sunday, July 9, 2023.
A son of Demarcus Boulware and SaTonya Shields, he was born June 28, 2005, in Lancaster.
Funeral service is 2 p.m. Sunday, July 16, at Oak Ridge Baptist Church, with burial in the church cemetery. The Revs. William Miller and Dr. Kenneth Cauthen will officiate.
Viewing is 1-5 p.m. Saturday, July 15, at Crawford Funeral Home, Kershaw.
Survivors include his parents of Lancaster; one sister, Makenzie Shields of Columbia; and great-grandmother, Estell Boulware.
Crawford Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences can be sent to crawfh@comporium.net.