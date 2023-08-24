The start of a new school year is always special, filled with anticipation, excitement and the promise of new beginnings. This year, students at Clinton Elementary, A.R. Rucker Middle and Lancaster High schools were met with an extra dose of enthusiasm and warmth that truly highlighted the power of community support.

District Deputy Terrell Mingo and the incredible members of the Lancaster County Masonic lodges came together to create a memorable morning for these students.

Ebony Mitchell is the marketing and communications coordinator for Lancaster Promise Neighborhood.