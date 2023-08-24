The start of a new school year is always special, filled with anticipation, excitement and the promise of new beginnings. This year, students at Clinton Elementary, A.R. Rucker Middle and Lancaster High schools were met with an extra dose of enthusiasm and warmth that truly highlighted the power of community support.
District Deputy Terrell Mingo and the incredible members of the Lancaster County Masonic lodges came together to create a memorable morning for these students.
As students stepped onto their school grounds, they were greeted with beaming smiles, handshakes and fist bumps from these dedicated community members.
The atmosphere was electrifying as students walked through the enthusiastic crowd of Masons. Students were overheard saying how they felt like true celebrities.
The Masons, in collaboration with Lancaster Promise Neighborhood, demonstrated their unwavering commitment to our youths' education.
Encouraging students to have an amazing school year is not just about mere words, but rather about fostering a sense of belonging, motivation and support. By taking the time to welcome students with kindness and genuine interest, the Masons undoubtedly left a lasting impact on them.
The importance of such community-driven initiatives cannot be understated. When students feel supported and encouraged, their academic performance and overall well-being thrive. A warm and welcoming environment sets the stage for students to develop a love for learning, embrace their true potential, and overcome any obstacles they may face.
The collaboration between the Masonic lodges and Lancaster Promise Neighborhood serves as a beacon of hope, showcasing the positive impact that can be achieved when organizations come together for a common cause.
By uniting their resources and dedicating their time, they have shown us the true power of community solidarity. Their actions exemplify the belief that education is a collective responsibility and that every child deserves the opportunity to succeed.
As we embark on this new school year, let us take a moment to recognize and appreciate the dedication of Mingo, the Masons and all those involved. Their efforts have ignited a sense of motivation and enthusiasm among our students and staff, setting the stage for a successful academic journey.
“The Masons can come back to Lancaster High School anytime!" said LHS Principal Rosalyn Mood.
She was excited and happy to see their collaboration with Lancaster Promise Neighborhood.
Let us rally behind them and continue to support our students in their quest for knowledge and growth. Whether through mentorship programs, donations or volunteering, each of us has the power to make a difference in the lives of these young individuals.
The warmth and kindness displayed by the Masons and Lancaster Promise Neighborhood on this memorable morning serves as a reminder that education is a community-wide endeavor. Together, we can build a stronger, more vibrant future for our students, empowering them to become the leaders and change-makers of tomorrow.
"They really enjoyed greeting the students and are looking forward to more opportunities," Mingo said of the Masons.
So, as we witness the smiles and handshakes, let us remember the powerful impact these simple acts of kindness can have on our students' lives. Let us emulate this wonderful display of support and make every day a day of encouragement, collaboration and inspiration.
Together, we can create a community where every student feels valued, encouraged and ready to embrace the challenges and triumphs of the academic journey. Let this be the year where the power of community support propels our students to unimaginable heights of success, by doing “Whatever It Takes!”
Ebony Mitchell is the marketing and communications coordinator for Lancaster Promise Neighborhood.