Ruby Mae Brown, 63, entered into eternal rest Saturday, April 1, 2023.
She was the daughter of Lula Stover Brown and the late Pink Brown Jr.
Survivors include one daughter, Caramekia Brown; her mother; three sisters, Louise Brown, Barbara Brown and Carolyn Johnson; and two grandchildren.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at Gethsemane Baptist Church, 7575 Ember Lane, Liberty Hill, SC 29074. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Overseer Pamela Williams will conduct the service.
Viewing will be 2-6 p.m. Friday, April 7, at Stewart Funeral Home.
Please sign online registry at stewartfuneralhomesc.com.