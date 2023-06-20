LANCASTER — Ms. Treva B. Ledbetter, 87, passed away Thursday, June 15, 2023.

She was born Jan. 17, 1936, in Raeford, N.C., a daughter of the late Walter Barefoot and Lena Faircloth Barefoot. Ms. Ledbetter’s greatest joy was being a mother of five children; she loved each of them wholeheartedly. She was always their No. 1 fan. Ms. Ledbetter was an elementary school dietitian. She loved seeing the smiling children every day at school. Ms. Ledbetter was a very generous and hard-working lady. She worked so hard for her children and the love within her home. Ms. Ledbetter was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church.