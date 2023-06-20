LANCASTER — Ms. Treva B. Ledbetter, 87, passed away Thursday, June 15, 2023.
She was born Jan. 17, 1936, in Raeford, N.C., a daughter of the late Walter Barefoot and Lena Faircloth Barefoot. Ms. Ledbetter’s greatest joy was being a mother of five children; she loved each of them wholeheartedly. She was always their No. 1 fan. Ms. Ledbetter was an elementary school dietitian. She loved seeing the smiling children every day at school. Ms. Ledbetter was a very generous and hard-working lady. She worked so hard for her children and the love within her home. Ms. Ledbetter was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church.
Ms. Ledbetter is survived by her children, Don Dunn of North Carolina, Gary Dunn (Julianne) of North Carolina, Rebecca Gordon (Jerry) of Lancaster, originally from Minnesota, and Deborah “Lynn” Smith of Mississippi; nine grandchildren, Amanda Dunn, Melanie Higgins, Ashley Gordon, Justin Gordon, Jacob Gordon, Kelly Hammond, Cody Sistare (Cassie), Alex Smith and Austin Smith; seven great-grandchildren, Mckenna Raine, Kristen Blackmon, Lori Blackmon, Cayden Higgins, Elizabeth Rayne Shaw, Madison Davis, Ian Davis, Cameron Shaw and Grayson Shaw; two great-great-grandchildren, Trey Anderson and Jack Rogers; and her four sisters, Murray Lamanac, Shirley Hord, Gail Barefoot and Sarah Barefoot.
Ms. Ledbetter was preceded in death by her daughter, Pamela “Tugar” Smith; her parents, Walter and Lena Barefoot; her two brothers, Seavy Barefoot and Walter Barefoot Jr.; two sisters, Linda Petry and Faye Barefoot Currier; a daughter-in-law, Rosanne Dunn; and a son-in-law, Ricky Smith.
The celebration of life service for Ms. Ledbetter will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to Lancaster Children’s Home, 1240 Children’s Ave., Lancaster, SC 29720; or to a charity of your choice.
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory of Lancaster is caring for the family of Ms. Treva Ledbetter.