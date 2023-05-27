The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is participating with the S.C. Department of Public Safety and law enforcement agencies across the state in the Buckle Up South Carolina/Click It, Don’t Risk It enforcement effort from May 22 through June 4, including the Memorial Day weekend.
Although statistics from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration show that the national seat belt usage rate in 2022 was 91.6%, many people still don’t buckle up.
Properly worn seat belts save lives. In 2017, the latest year for which national statistics are available, almost 15,000 lives were saved by seat belt usage, although an estimated 2,549 additional lives could have been spared had seat belts been worn. In 2021, 26,325 people were killed in passenger vehicle crashes. About half of those were not buckled up.
South Carolina law requires that drivers and passengers wear seat belts, and not wearing a seat belt can result in a civil fine of $25.
Properly worn seat belts/shoulder harnesses keep you safe inside your car during a wreck. Not wearing a seat belt increases the risk that you will be ejected from the car in a crash, and ejections are almost always deadly.
Air bags are not enough. Air bags are designed for use with seat belts. If you’re not wearing your seat belt, the deployment of air bags could seriously hurt or kill you if you’re not in the position the seat belt is intended to keep you in.
An improperly worn seat belt/shoulder harness could also cause injuries during a crash. Don’t wear the shoulder harness strap below your arm.
“Seat belts have been mandatory in South Carolina for years,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “Most of us buckle up without thinking about it. That should be the first thing we do when we get into the car. We should also make sure that our passengers put on their seat belts.
"Wearing a seat belt should be a no-brainer even on short trips and during slow speed driving around town. Wearing a seat belt can prevent deaths and minimize injuries, and everybody should do it.”