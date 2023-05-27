LANNWS-05-31-23 BUCKLE UP CAMPAIGN

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is participating with the S.C. Department of Public Safety and law enforcement agencies across the state in the Buckle Up South Carolina/Click It, Don’t Risk It enforcement effort from May 22 through June 4, including the Memorial Day weekend.

Although statistics from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration show that the national seat belt usage rate in 2022 was 91.6%, many people still don’t buckle up.

