Each summer, United Methodist Church youth and their crew leaders travel to different South Carolina communities with the Salkehatchie outreach program.
The program enables volunteers of all ages to come together for a greater good — helping rebuild houses for those in need. This year’s Catawba Salkehatchie Camp worked on five houses in the Indian Land and Van Wyck areas last week.
The Catawba camp, which covers the Indian Land, Van Wyck and Fort Mill areas, is supported by Pleasant Hill UMC, where the campers live for the week, with help from Belair, Osceola and other area churches.
Helping the helpers
Pam and David Wiltsie have been involved in Salkehatchie since 1998, but usually on the giving end, often working with groups to fix other people’s homes.
This year, they were on the receiving end, with campers working on their home on Bon Rea Drive in Van Wyck.
David suffered a brain stem stroke in April 2021, which has made it harder for him to speak and move around. Pam said that had David’s stroke occurred on the other side of his brain, he would likely be in a permanent vegetative state.
“His main challenge was getting around the house and trying to be out in public,” Pam said of her husband of 24 years. “For the first year, no one could understand a word he was saying.”
Salkehatchie campers at the Wiltsies’ house ripped out the carpet and replaced it with hardwood, widened doorways to fit David’s wheelchair and built a new front porch with a ramp.
“Salkehatchie has been (part of) most of our life since we moved up here,” Pam said. “Just to see the blessings the families get, and now that we are getting, I’m just totally amazed at how much hard work that these kids and adults have placed in a short time.”
Pam said that despite the rainy conditions and long hours, she never heard any complaints from the volunteers.
“David joked around with me, he said, ‘you’re supposed to be taking it easy this week, you’re not supposed to be doing all the work, let the kids do this,’ ” Pam said.
Pam laughed as she recounted the number of times she was the designated sweeper in her Salkehatchie groups, and now follows every volunteer around with a broom to carry on that same job.
David and Pam said they are excited for the newfound independence David will have with the ADA-accessible renovations that Salkehatchie campers made to their home. Where David’s knuckles and arms were once bruised and banged up from doorways will soon fade as he can now fit through them easily in his wheelchair.
The Wiltsies also received a brand new couch and entertainment center through community donations.
Mobile home help
Heather Parker was born and raised in Indian Land, and recently bought a mobile home on North Corner Road. She hired a contractor to make a few upgrades, but the contractor cut corners, did not complete the work and ultimately left several dangerous electrical issues before disappearing.
Parker said Salkehatchie has strengthened her desire to find a faith community she can be a part of, and admired what a blessing she had been given, to have so many volunteers help her out.
“My prayers were answered,” Parker said. “I was so bitter about (the contractor), and I asked (the volunteer leader) at the beginning of this, maybe this is a sign that I need to just let it go, that I don’t need to be vengeful, that the work is gonna get done in time if I’m patient.”
Parker has several health conditions, including fibromyalgia and an autoimmune condition, that no longer allow her to work, and make day-to-day activities sometimes painful or impossible.
“I don’t understand what people do when the doctor says you can’t work anymore,” Parker said. “Your income stops, then what? You apply for disability and lose everything that you have. It’s a roll of the dice.”
Volunteers at Parker’s house were able to fix the exterior siding, put in a new dishwasher and oven, new cabinets and fix multiple electrical issues. Before the renovations, Parker said she’d had to wash her dishes in the bathtub for more than a year.
Parker got involved with Salkehatchie when an old classmate came to her house to buy a bag she was selling on Facebook Marketplace. When Parker opened up about her situation with the contractor and her friend saw the condition of her house, the friend went back to church members involved in Salkehatchie and nominated Parker for this round.
Team members
Greg Roberts has been involved with Salkehatchie for 20 years and across 37 camps. Roberts is a retired contractor from Myrtle Beach, and said this is his way to give back.
“We see this all the time when we’re up here, (what we call) ‘God moments,’ ” he said. “A lot of times we don’t know how we’re gonna get it all done, because you take four 14-year-olds and six adults and try to do all this work in four days, it’s a high order.”
Myers Smith, the crew leader at Parker’s house, also commented on the mentoring ability for young people.
“These youth have never done anything like this,” Smith said. “They haven’t held power tools; they don’t understand concept; they’ve never been given this kind of independence. So to them, it builds confidence and morale that they can go out and they can actually do something and learn new things.”
Abby Cantrell spoke about the “Salkehatchie bug,” that keeps people coming back each time. Cantrell is a kindergarten teacher in Spartanburg, who has participated in Salkehatchie since she was 15.
“It teaches you little things that, especially as a single 20-something-year-old woman, I know how to do by myself; I don’t have to ask someone,” Cantrell said.
Cantrell said Salkehatchie’s motto is to leave something better than you found it, especially someone’s heart.