ROCK HILL — Ricardo Priester is returning to the game that has been a major part of his life.
Priester, the former Lancaster High School boys basketball coach who led the Bruins for 14 seasons, is returning to prep basketball coaching as the new head boys basketball coach at Legion Collegiate Academy, a Rock Hill charter high school.
Priester and Johnathan Edwards were introduced as the new head basketball coaches at the school March 29. Edwards will lead the girls basketball program.
Legion Collegiate Academy athletic director Rich Posipanko, in a release, said the selection of the two coaches was a deliberate process, making sure to get the right person for the job. He said both were “high-character individuals with the utmost integrity to lead the Lancers’ teams.
“Both bring a high level of successful playing and head coaching experience to LCA,” Posipanko said. “They are tough coaches with outstanding work ethic, are compassionate and good role models.
“They will be demanding on the court and in the classroom,” he said. “Each has a strong allegiance to the student-athlete concept, which is a high priority.”
Priester led the Bruins from 2005-06 to 2018-19, earning four Coach of the Year awards. During his 14 seasons at Lancaster, he had 16 players earn scholarships to play college basketball. Sixty of the 62 athletes who played for him as seniors went on to college. He was selected as a S.C. Basketball Coaches Association North-South All-Star game coach in 2015.
As the Bruins head coach, Priester posted a 189-183 record with a region title in the 2009-10 season. He led the Bruins to six playoff bids, including two Class 4A Upper State semifinal appearances.
Prior to coaching at Lancaster High, Priester was the boys basketball coach at Camden Military School, where he guided the Spartans to three winning seasons with 15 players earning college scholarships.
Priester played high school basketball at Camden Military Academy, where he was an All-State player, a two-time conference player of the year and the school’s all-time leading scorer.
The Barnwell native played college basketball at Wingate University, where he was a four-year player, serving as the Bulldogs captain his final two seasons.
Following graduation with a degree in human services at Wingate, Priester spent time with the Charlotte Hornets and Portland Trailblazers and also played international basketball.
Since yielding his coaching duties at Lancaster High, Priester has continued to teach, guiding young men through the Community Powerhouse mentoring program.
Priester said after he met with the LCA administration, he knew he wanted to be a part of the Lancers' program.
“Once I met with them and heard the vision for the school, especially the academic piece, I got excited,” Priester said in an LCA release. “Basketball is basketball, but the academics at this school are second to none.
“There’s an old saying about not every student-athlete can go pro in sports, but they will go pro in something,” Priester said. “This school is designed to get these kids ready to have productive careers in whatever they choose to do and thrive in their communities.”