Former Lancaster Bruins head coach Ricardo Priester talks to the team during a timeout. Priester has taken a job at Legion Collegiate Academy as the new boys basketball coach.

ROCK HILL — Ricardo Priester is returning to the game that has been a major part of his life.

Priester, the former Lancaster High School boys basketball coach who led the Bruins for 14 seasons, is returning to prep basketball coaching as the new head boys basketball coach at Legion Collegiate Academy, a Rock Hill charter high school.

