Home sales in Lancaster County fell more than 21% in July compared to last July, mirroring a similar decline across the region.
According to Canopy MLS, a provider of property data in the Charlotte, N.C., region, only 156 homes were sold in Lancaster County in July, compared to 198 during the same time last year.
July home sales in Lancaster, York, Chester and Chesterfield counties, a region Canopy called “rapidly growing,” were down 23.9% collectively, compared to the previous year.
Kim Walker, a research and media relations specialist with Canopy, attributed this decline to the "ongoing challenges faced by buyers in dealing with limited housing supply and elevated mortgage rates."
Home prices declined in the county, while days on market increased, providing some relief for buyers. Both the median sales price ($410,000) and the average sales price ($428,936) experienced declines of 12% and 6.5% respectively, in a year-over-year comparison. But the average list price dropped just 1% to $438,981, which brings the original list price to sales price measure to 98.3% as sellers still receive most of asking price.
Contract activity in the county also experienced a 10% decline as 144 homes entered the pending stage during the month, down from 160 that were under contract in July 2022.
However, days on market in the county increased 115.4% to 28 days before sale compared to 13 days in July 2022. Canopy data also showed that Lancaster County homes for sale had an average of 5.5 showings.
New listings of homes for sale in Lancaster County were down almost 30% in July compared to last year, with only 155 listings, compared to 220 last year.
Canopy also reported an almost 40% drop in inventory of homes for sale in the area, 179 this July, compared to 295 last July, which is said equates to a 1.3 months supply.