Legacy Anielle Barnette, 25, died Tuesday, July 25, 2023.
A daughter of Curtis Jermelle Barnette and Teresa Jackson Barnette, she was born July 8, 1998, in Lancaster.
Funeral service was 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at Mount Zion Baptist Church. The Rev. Lothell Boyd officiated, with burial in the church cemetery. Viewing was held 1-5 p.m. Friday.
Survivors include her parents of Lancaster; a sister, Khloe Monae Barnette of Lancaster; grandparents, Emma Jackson and Dorothy Hall; and a host of cousins and other relatives and friends.
Crawford Funeral Home in in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to crawfh@comporium.net.