The Jackson Shrine Club’s annual Shrine Race made for an exciting night of racing Saturday, July 22, at the Lancaster Motor Speedway.
The Monster Thunder Bomber Series came to the local half-mile dirt track with a strong 22-car field. As soon as the green flag dropped, hometown driver Benji Knight let everyone know whose house it was, as he took the lead and went unchallenged for the win. The race saw numerous cautions and heated tempers in the pits after the race.
Top 5: Knight, Jacob Funderburke, Luke Doggett, Tyler Parker and Shane McDaniel
In the Knight’s Lawn Care Late Model race, Chris Fite took the win over a hard-charging Mike Huey. Huey worked his way around Mark Greene late in the race and ran down Fite to set one of the best battles in the Late Model Division this year at Lancaster. Fite held off Huey to take the win.
Top 5: Fite, Huey, Greene, Thomas Hedgepath and Wes Helms
In the Cauthen Motor Renegade main event, Brandy Baker dominated from start to finish on his way to picking up the win.
Top 5: Baker, Jason Gulledge, Brandon Kinard, James Marion and Chase Deese
In the Port’s Heating & Air Pure Stock race, Tyler Parker dominated for the lead, but returning driver Brandan Blackmon, who hadn’t raced in 10 years, came home in second place. After the race, Blackmon and Parker protested each other, but both were deemed legal.
Top 5: Parker, Blackmon, Brent McAteer, Dean Davis and Pebo Johnson
The Furniture Factory Outlet World Vintage race, as always, was the Shaun Mangum show from start to finish.
Top 5: Mangum, Chris Fincher, Dedrick Brown, Andrew Presson and Carson Baker
In the Deal 1 Auto Sales Crate Sportsman race, Jamie Thomasson initially won. However, after a post-race protest, Thomasson was declared illegal on rear suspension, and Kade Langley, who finished second, survived the protest to be declared the winner.
Top 5: Langley, Jonathan Hinson, Averie Baker, Paul Irby and Jimbo Baker
In the SEHA Hornets race, Dan Benson dominated to take home another win this season.
Top 5: Benson, Cody Langley, Brad McManus, Tyler Knight and CJ Deas