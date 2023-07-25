LANSPTS-07-26-23 RACING Chris Fite

Chris Fite stands in victory lane with a group of Shriners after his race Saturday, July 22, at Lancaster Motor Speedway.

 Marty Hinson

The Jackson Shrine Club’s annual Shrine Race made for an exciting night of racing Saturday, July 22, at the Lancaster Motor Speedway.

The Monster Thunder Bomber Series came to the local half-mile dirt track with a strong 22-car field. As soon as the green flag dropped, hometown driver Benji Knight let everyone know whose house it was, as he took the lead and went unchallenged for the win. The race saw numerous cautions and heated tempers in the pits after the race.