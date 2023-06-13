LANCASTER — Mrs. Chessie Allen died Sunday, June 11, 2023.
Born Oct. 15, 1931, she was a daughter of the late Jacob Strickland and Cannie Cook Strickland.
Mrs. Allen is survived by her husband of 75 years, Fulton Allen; two sons, Billy Allen (Donzell) and Jimmy Allen; three daughters, Margie Reeder, Marilyn Caskey and Debra Cook; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Celebration of life service was 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, at the chapel of Burgess Funeral Home. Burial followed at Lancaster Memorial Park.
Burgess Funeral Home is caring for the family of Mrs. Chessie Allen.