CHARLESTON — John Wesley Carter, 89, died Saturday, April 1, 2023.
Born June 15, 1933, John was a lifetime resident of Lancaster until moving to Charleston.
John was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Clark Carter; parents, John Ervin Carter and Nell Devinney Carter; and brothers, Donald and Bobby Carter.
He is survived by children, Carol Cater Hogue, Johnna Carter Legendre and Ervin Carter; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sister, Jane Boggs; and brother, Roy Carter.
Visitation was 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, April 4, followed by a celebration of life service at Lancaster Memorial Park.
Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory is caring for the family.