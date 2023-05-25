Hall of Fame Coach Willie Jeffries knows the essentials of winning football are crisp blocking and tackling for total execution.
The sage Jeffries, at age 86, also knows his way around the block. He was in the neighborhood Sunday, May 21, as a guest speaker at Pleasant Ridge Presbyterian Church.
He showed his wit is still as sharp as his football mind, a product of humble beginnings in his hometown of Union.
“We were so poor, we had to put Kool-Aid on layaway,” he said as the congregation began what was an endless round of laughter. “When I went off to college (S.C. State), I had matching luggage – two Piggly Wiggly grocery bags.”
After college, Jeffries began his coaching career, coming to Barr Street High School in Lancaster, where he also met his wife of now 61 years, the former Mary Cauthen.
During their courtship, Jeffries said they had dinner out twice a week.
“Soft music, good food,” he said. “Hers was Tuesday and mine Thursday.”
He added his wife was special, “a blessing.”
“She’s the thermostat, not the thermometer,” Jeffries said. “The thermostat sets the temperature.”
All jokes aside, Jeffries made a special visit to honor coach Floyd White, a retired Lancaster County educator and member of the Lancaster County School District Hall of Fame.
White, 89, taught and coached at several area schools, including Barr Street High, South Middle and Lancaster High. Barr Street is the former all-Black high school, prior to total integration in Lancaster in the 1970-71 school year.
White coached football, girls basketball and track, and later was an administrator, serving as an assistant principal at Lancaster High.
Jeffries noted White’s influence on him, going back to his days at Sims High School, the former all-Black high school in Union, where White taught and coached.
“My daddy died when I was 4,” Jeffries said. “Coach White took me under his wing. I appreciate what he did for me, providing good guidance.
“It’s no telling what road I would have taken if it hadn’t been for coach White. If you see a turtle sitting on a fence, he had help getting there. He didn’t get there on his own.”
Jeffries, in appreciation, presented White with an autographed S.C. State football.
Jeffries has another link to Lancaster County football as he coached in the first game in the 56-year-old Memorial Stadium, home of the Lancaster High Bruins.
Jeffries, then the head coach at Granard High School, an all-Black school in Gaffney, led his Trojans against Barr Street on Aug. 31, 1967.
Granard High, a prep football power in Cherokee County, entered the game as a three-time Class 3A state champion.
The Barr Street High Golden Tigers, led by the late W.C. Bill “Pap” Lewis, and the Trojans battled to a 12-all tie at a time when there was no overtime in prep football.
In the game, Barr Street scored on a pair of defensive touchdowns.
“At that time, we had a tradition where the (host) home economics class fixed a meal for the opposing team,” Jeffries said. “It was a long trip from Gaffney and I remember we had a couple of players who wanted to eat before the game, not afterward.
“I recall it was a tough game and a beautiful stadium,” he said. “Lancaster was really proud of that facility and Barr Street was always a tough team.”
At the time of its construction, Memorial Stadium was the fifth largest football stadium in the state, behind college arenas at South Carolina, Clemson, The Citadel and Furman.
Two nights later, the stadium was formally dedicated as Lancaster knocked off rival Gaffney High School, also a Class 4A power, in an 18-13 win.
One of Jeffries’ top players at S.C. State was a Lancaster Bruins star of the early 1970s, the late Leonard Duncan, a 1973 Lancaster graduate who starred as an ace defensive back for the S.C. State Bulldogs.
“Leonard was small, but he moved real well,” Jeffries said. “They don’t take elephants to go rabbit hunting.”
Jeffries said he holds fond memories of Lancaster and looks forward to his return.
“We love you like a country hog loves town slop,” he said.
Jeffries is still scoring and winning in his own way.