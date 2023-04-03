LANSPTS-04-05-23 RACING Benji Knight

Benji Knight stands in victory lane after his third straight win at Lancaster Motor Speedway on Saturday, April 1.

 Marty Hinson

In the Thunder Bomber main event at Lancaster Motor Speedway, Benji Knight battled Isaiah Parker for the second straight Saturday night for the April 1 win. Parker hung with Knight throughout the main event, but the veteran Knight captured the win for his third straight win this season.

Top 5: Knight, Isaiah Parker, Jonathan Hinson, Ayden Massey and Casey Crawford

