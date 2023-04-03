In the Thunder Bomber main event at Lancaster Motor Speedway, Benji Knight battled Isaiah Parker for the second straight Saturday night for the April 1 win. Parker hung with Knight throughout the main event, but the veteran Knight captured the win for his third straight win this season.
Top 5: Knight, Isaiah Parker, Jonathan Hinson, Ayden Massey and Casey Crawford
Cauthen Motor Renegade
In the Cauthen Motors Renegade main event, Andrew Baker picked up his second straight win.
Top 5: Baker, Jason Gulledge, Erick Caskey, James Marion and Andrew Winderl
Furniture Factory Outlet World Vintage
In the Furniture Factory Outlet World Vintage main event, it was the Chris Fincher versus Shaun Mangum show again. Mangum tried to find his way around Fincher, but in the end, Fincher took his second straight Vintage division win.
Top 5: Fincher, Mangum, Dedrick Brown, Elias Grant and Tracy Mullis
Port’s Heating & Air Pure Stock
In the Port's Heating & Air Pure Stock main event, numerous drivers had tire issues throughout the main event. Tyler Parker had a flat tire while leading the race, but worked his way back up through the field after changing his tire. On Saturday, April 8, Port’s Heating & Air will sponsor an $800-to-win race for Pure Stock.
Top 5: Parker, Joseph McWatters, Chris Almond, James Carnes and Colby Waits
Knight’s Lawn Care Limited Late Model
After a few rough weeks to start off the 2023 racing season, Timbo Mangum returned to his old ways, winning by a straightaway over the competition.
Top 5: Mangum, Chris Fite, Mark Greene, Kevin Godwin and Wes Helms
SCDRA Hornets
In the SCDRA Hornets main event, Zach Slone dominated the competition.
Top 5: Slone, Chris Banker, David McManus, Jamie Kellly and CJ Deas
Deal 1 Auto Sales Crate Sportsman
In the Deal 1 Auto Sales Crate Sportsman main event, Kade Langely and Jacob Catoe put on the best race of the night. Langley held off Catoe to capture the win.
Top 5: Langley, Catoe, Averie Baker, Jimbo Baker and Grant Owen