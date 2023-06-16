Rogerick Adolph Miller, 47, departed this life on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
He was born on Aug. 3, 1975, to Sarah Cresteen Miller and the late AC Miller.
Survivors are four children, Brady James Beck, Ciara Aaliyah Miller, Kiara Anneshia Miller and Qwilla Miller; seven sisters; three brothers; eight adopted sisters and brothers; and two aunts.
His funeral service was Thursday, June 15, at Stewart Funeral Home, with burial in the Highland Heights Cemetery in Kershaw. Pastor Jerusha Gaither and Pastor Randy Grove conducted the funeral service.
Final arrangements were entrusted to Stewart Funeral Home.
Sign online registry at stewartfuneralhomesc.com.