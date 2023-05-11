May is National Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, the S.C. Department of Public Safety and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) encourage all motorists and motorcyclists to follow a few simple rules to keep motorcyclists safe on our highways.
Motorcycle collisions kill people. In 2020, a total of 5,579 motorcyclists were killed in crashes nationwide. That was 14% of all national highway fatalities that year, up 11% from 2019. A total of 82,528 motorcyclists were injured in 2020. Per vehicle mile traveled in 2020, motorcyclists were 28 times more likely than passenger vehicle occupants to die in a crash and four times more likely to be injured.
Many of those hurt or killed are older bikers. In 2020, 27% of motorcyclists killed in crashes were 55 and older. From 2011-20, fatalities among motorcyclists 55 and older increased by 37%. In 2020, the average age of a motorcyclist killed in a collision was 43.
Ride smart
Motorcyclists should obey all traffic laws and particularly speed limits. In 34% of all fatal motorcycle collisions in 2020, the motorcycle rider was speeding. Never drink alcohol and get on a motorcycle.
Leave plenty of distance between yourself and the car ahead of you. Anticipate emergencies. Slow down for intersections and cover your brakes. Constantly scan your surroundings for pedestrians, animals, potholes, left turns by approaching cars and cars pulling out of driveways and side roads.
Wear bright, protective clothing, eye protection and a Department of Transportation-approved helmet. Always do a pre-ride inspection of your motorcycle and fix any problems noted before you ride. Take a motorcycle rider safety course and make sure you have a motorcycle endorsement on your driver’s license, which is required in South Carolina.
Motorcycles are everywhere
Other drivers should always be on the lookout for motorcycles. Motorcycles are short and narrow, usually have only one headlight, and are easily obstructed by other traffic and roadside structures. They’re also easy to miss in your blind spot.
Always look for motorcycles at intersections. Never hedge your bet you can make it and turn left across the path of an oncoming motorcycle. Resist the urge to try to beat a yellow light at an intersection. There might be a motorcycle clearing the intersection.
Keep plenty of distance between yourself and the motorcycle ahead of you. He can stop much more quickly than you, and distance will avert a collision if he brakes suddenly.
If you pass a motorcycle or change lanes ahead of a motorcycle on a four-lane highway, make sure you have safely cleared the motorcycle before you move back into his lane.
Keep your full attention on your driving, and leave distractions like cell phones and fast food meals alone while you’re behind the wheel.
“Springtime brings out the motorcycles, and we’ve seen lots of them on the roads in the last few weeks,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “May also means motorcycle events at the beach, and motorcycles will be passing through on the way to the coast.
“Motorcycles have the same rights to the road as passenger vehicles. Motorcyclists should follow the rules of the road and appreciate the dangers of a collision. Passenger car drivers should give motorcyclists plenty of space,” he said.
“Everybody should slow down, be attentive and drive defensively. Don’t use your cell phone behind the wheel. If motorcyclists and passenger car drivers follow these tips, everybody will stay safe on the road.”