LANNWS-05-13-23 MOTORCYCLE SAFETY

May is National Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, the S.C. Department of Public Safety and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) encourage all motorists and motorcyclists to follow a few simple rules to keep motorcyclists safe on our highways.

Motorcycle collisions kill people. In 2020, a total of 5,579 motorcyclists were killed in crashes nationwide. That was 14% of all national highway fatalities that year, up 11% from 2019. A total of 82,528 motorcyclists were injured in 2020. Per vehicle mile traveled in 2020, motorcyclists were 28 times more likely than passenger vehicle occupants to die in a crash and four times more likely to be injured.

