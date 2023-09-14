Untimely delays from the federal government on letting Lancaster County officials know whether they had received grant money for local airport projects have pushed up construction costs by more than $1 million.
Airport project officials met with the Lancaster County Council at its Wednesday, Sept. 13, meeting about the construction at McWhirter Field.
HayCo was awarded the construction contract in August 2022 to build a new lighting vault and terminal for the airport.
In January 2023, the cost of the projects was estimated at a total of $5.92 million. The lighting vault project started in May, however the new terminal project was delayed as the county applied for federal funds.
In August, the county received word that it would get $2.2 million from the federal government for the airport terminal project.
“We have the grant in place,” said Ken Holt, airport project manager.
However, because the project was delayed by more than a year, the cost of the project went up by more than $813,000, due to cost escalations, among other things. Also, because it will cost more than $132,000 for Duke Energy to do larger voltage electrical work, the total cost is now roughly $7.1 million for the terminal and lighting vault projects.
“We need to know justification,” Councilman Terry Graham said. “We need to know the details.”
Some council members were surprised at the extra cost.
“Was this not anticipated or did we not get pricing on this?” Councilman Brian Carnes asked about the additional Duke Energy cost.
Even with the cost increase of the project, the county estimates that its portion of the project will be $2.4 million, or 34%, with the rest coming from state and federal government funds.
The county is also expecting some additional funding from the S.C. Aeronautics Commission, possibly up to $603,000, but exactly how much the county will get is unknown until as late as this November.
The amount of state funding could raise or lower the county’s portion of the cost. If the county doesn’t get any additional funding, that could push its portion of the airport project up to $3 million or roughly 43% of the total cost.
Councilman Allen Blackmon said he isn’t surprised there have been cost issues with the project.
“It doesn’t surprise me to see this thing continue go over budget,” he said. “We have a problem in county government in holding the line on some of these prices. Right now, that terminal building, without any escalation, is $650 a square foot. That is obscene. I have never heard of a building that should cost that much.”