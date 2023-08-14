ROCK HILL — The Catawba Nation held a swearing-in ceremony Saturday, Aug. 12, to install its newly elected Executive Committee.
The election was held on July 29, in accordance with the tribe’s election ordinance. Voting took place at the tribe’s Longhouse, located on its tribal lands in York County, between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. or by absentee ballot.
Tribal leaders, family members and friends were on hand to witness the historic event Saturday.
The Nation would like to congratulate the following individuals and welcome them to their new leadership roles:
• Assistant chief, Patricia Leach
• Secretary/treasurer, Rod Beck
• At-large members, Connie Wade and Roo George-Warren
The Catawba Nation is the only federally recognized native nation in South Carolina with trust lands in North and South Carolina.
The Nation’s government headquarters is located in Rock Hill. The Nation has existed on its aboriginal lands in the Piedmont area of North and South Carolina and Virginia, along the banks of the Catawba River, since time immemorial, with artifacts dating back at least 6,000 years.
To learn more about the history, culture and current government services of the Catawba Nation, visit catawba.com.