LANNWS-08-16-23 CATAWBA NATION

New Catawba Nation Executive Committee members include, from left, front: Chief Brian Harris, Assistant Chief Patricia Leach, secretary/treasurer Rod Beck; and back: at-large committee members Connie Wade and Roo-George Warren.

 Tylee Anderson

ROCK HILL — The Catawba Nation held a swearing-in ceremony Saturday, Aug. 12, to install its newly elected Executive Committee.

The election was held on July 29, in accordance with the tribe’s election ordinance. Voting took place at the tribe’s Longhouse, located on its tribal lands in York County, between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. or by absentee ballot.