Five members of the Lancaster County Community Relations Commission attended a conference in Columbia on May 13. From left are Mark Kahn, Kevan Waiters, state community relations consultants Danielle M. Lindley and Mike Layer, Clara Jones and Silberio Francis; and front: Wilambna and George Sellers.

 courtesy of Mark Khan

Five representatives of the 11-member Lancaster County Community Relations Commission went to a conference and training May 13, hosted by the S.C. Human Affairs Commission, at the Richland County Public Library in Columbia.

The speaker/trainers were community relations consultants Danielle Lindley and Mike Layer and outreach director Robert Snipes. The speakers discussed learning experiences and working together to foster a solution-oriented dialogue as everyone brainstormed action items for future planning.

Mark Khan represents County Council District 4 on the Lancaster County Community Relations Commission.