Five representatives of the 11-member Lancaster County Community Relations Commission went to a conference and training May 13, hosted by the S.C. Human Affairs Commission, at the Richland County Public Library in Columbia.
The speaker/trainers were community relations consultants Danielle Lindley and Mike Layer and outreach director Robert Snipes. The speakers discussed learning experiences and working together to foster a solution-oriented dialogue as everyone brainstormed action items for future planning.
Discussion included the possible goals and mission of Community Relations commissions, and strategies for effective community relations in the county of Lancaster:
1. Advise people in the community regarding resources if there is a problem that involves unlawful discrimination in areas of employment, housing and public accommodations, based on race, color, national origin, religion, sex, age and disability, thereby promoting harmony and betterment of human affairs for all citizens of the county.
2. Give community support by listening to problems, and facilitate and mediate possible solutions.
3. Facilitate dialogues and information to the public.
4. Assist others community members, partners and organizations in any way.
5. Help relieve conflicts and tensions within the community.
6. Strengthen relationships with local government officials and law enforcement.
7. Serve as a resource for South Carolinians and Lancaster County to seek solutions to problems encountered due to social or institutionalized practices that have divisive impact.
8. Collaboration building connections: connect people to each other, information and their community.
9. Assist the poor by providing food at certain times, and how to get affordable health Insurance (i.e., Medicaid), housing and support the homeless.
In conclusion, the Lancaster County Community Relations Commission can help individuals and organizations in many ways. If they cannot solve your situation, they can provide resources that will.
Lancaster County Community Relations Commission members include Earl Gainey, Betty George, Clara Jones (chairwoman), Odell Parker, Mark Kahn, George Sellers, Silberio Francis, Kevan Waiters, Albert Tucker, Michael Young and Melissa Jones Horton
The Lancaster County Community Relations Commission meets at 6 p.m. every third Thursday of the month at the Lancaster County Library, 313 S. White St., Lancaster. The public is invited to attend. The next meting is Thursday, July 20.
Mark Khan represents County Council District 4 on the Lancaster County Community Relations Commission.