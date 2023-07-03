INDIAN LAND – A local Catholic priest, Father Jeffrey Kirby, has been chosen by Pope Francis and Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin patriarch of Jerusalem, to receive the Jerusalem Pilgrim’s Cross of Pope Leo XIII.
The award is given in recognition of support to the Christians of the Holy Land. Kirby has served as an honorary Knight Canon of the Holy Sepulcher since 2013 and has supported numerous outreaches and educational programs for believers in the land where Jesus walked.
The award was presented to Kirby on June 19 at the Curia of the Patriarchate in Jerusalem.
“I’m greatly honored by this award and feel a greater commitment to highlight and support the Christians of the Holy Land,” Kirby said when he received the honor. “The award is not only for previous work, but for greater work in the future.”
Kirby has been the pastor of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church on Waxhaw Highway since 2016. He is an award-winning author with over 20 titles to his name. Kirby is a doctor of sacred theology and Papal Missionary of Mercy. In light of his pastoral work in Lancaster County, the county issued a proclamation naming Sept. 1, 2021, as Father Jeffrey Kirby Day.
As a parish of the Catholic Diocese of Charleston, Our Lady of Grace seeks to know and share God’s Word, live as a community of Christian disciples, devoutly celebrate the Holy Mass and other sacraments, provide a prayerful environment for all people, and serve the poor and those in need in Christ’s Name.
Our Lady of Grace is located at 7095 Waxhaw Highway, Lancaster. The church serves as a house of worship, but also uses its resources to create local partnerships within Lancaster County with the goal of improving the local community.
Learn more at Gracewepray.org or follow Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church – Indian Land, SC on Facebook.