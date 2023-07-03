LANNWS-07-05-23 KIRBY AWARD

Father Jeffery Kirby, middle, receives the Pilgrim’s Cross in Jerusalem. The award was presented by a Franciscan friar, right, on behalf of the patriarch of Jerusalem. Sister Maris Stella, left, is a former student of Kirby's who attended the June 19 ceremony.

INDIAN LAND – A local Catholic priest, Father Jeffrey Kirby, has been chosen by Pope Francis and Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin patriarch of Jerusalem, to receive the Jerusalem Pilgrim’s Cross of Pope Leo XIII.

The award is given in recognition of support to the Christians of the Holy Land. Kirby has served as an honorary Knight Canon of the Holy Sepulcher since 2013 and has supported numerous outreaches and educational programs for believers in the land where Jesus walked.