The American Legion Fair is making its return to Lancaster County this month. The American Legion fair promises tasty fare, rides, games and family-friendly fun for all ages starting Friday, Aug. 11.
“Last year, we had over 3,000 people turn out,” said Kevin White, American Legion event coordinator. “We had a lot of out-of state attendees show up and we are hoping for an even bigger turnout this year.”
The American Legion will be partnering with D & J Amusements again this year for rides, food and games at the fair. The rides will include the traditional Ferris wheel, as well as Zero Gravity, hang gliders and the big boat swing. You will be able to play games like basketball, balloon darts and ring toss.
“I know people love the rides and games, but the food is amazing,” White said. “There will be plenty of fair food, like funnel cakes, but what I’m looking forward to is the turkey leg. It was so delicious; I can’t wait to have one this year.”
This year the American Legion is making some changes to the fair’s rules. Anyone under the age of 18 will be required to be accompanied by an adult for entry to the fair.
“We are doing this to make sure our guests and the workers are safe,” White said. “Last year, adults would just drop off their kids and it caused some issues. So we are taking extra steps for everyone’s safety.”
All proceeds raised at the fair will go to the American Legion. This will help cover the operating costs and create more opportunities to help local veterans.
“The fair is the bread and butter of the American Legion,” Post 31 Commander Arthur Ruge said. “We are trying to raise money to help support our veterans in any way we can. We love being a part of this community. And being a part of the community means supporting it.”
The fair will run from Aug. 11-19. On weekdays, it will be open 5-10 p.m. and on weekends, it will be open 1-10 p.m. Tickers are $7 for everyone ages 10 and up. Anyone under 9 gets in free. For details, call 803-283-2394.
“We hope everyone comes and see what we have to offer,” White said. “And we hope everyone comes out and has a good time.”