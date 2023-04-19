Chefs for Seniors, a growing national franchise, is now available in Lancaster County. Owned and operated by Jeff Stackhouse, it is a home meal prep service that specializes in providing affordable, fresh and healthy meals to senior citizens.

The company’s local professional chefs help clients prepare meals for the week in their own homes, using the freshest ingredients, while offering a fun, interactive experience. Chefs for Seniors aims to be an affordable option for seniors who want home-cooked meals, but who may be unable to cook the meals for themselves.

