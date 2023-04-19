Chefs for Seniors, a growing national franchise, is now available in Lancaster County. Owned and operated by Jeff Stackhouse, it is a home meal prep service that specializes in providing affordable, fresh and healthy meals to senior citizens.
The company’s local professional chefs help clients prepare meals for the week in their own homes, using the freshest ingredients, while offering a fun, interactive experience. Chefs for Seniors aims to be an affordable option for seniors who want home-cooked meals, but who may be unable to cook the meals for themselves.
Weekly meal plans start at $139 for entrees of 10-12 servings.
Stackhouse brings 30-plus years of experience in the food service industry to this venture, which he joined last April. Originally from Buffalo, N.Y., he is a graduate of the Pennsylvania Institute of Culinary Arts, and has lived in Fort Mill with his family for the last eight years.
As a self-proclaimed “foodie,” becoming a part of the Chefs for Seniors family was the perfect match for Stackhouse’s passion for food and his desire to be of service.
The opportunity to cook healthy, delicious meals for the senior population and build relationships, while cooking in people’s homes, provides a service that cannot be matched, offering peace of mind to our clients, as well as their family members, he said.
Chefs for Seniors offers rotating traditional and regional menu options. Clients select their desired meals in advance, allowing the chef to shop beforehand for needed ingredients. On the designated cooking day, preparation and execution take between two to two-and-a-half hours. Once done, the meals are stored according to the client’s preferences. The chef then cleans everything up before leaving.
“I am excited to be able to bring this service to Lancaster County. I look forward to “Improve seniors lives through food!’ ” said Stackhouse, who already has clients in the Sun City Carolina Lakes and Tree Tops communities. “Please call today for a free consultation to discuss the many customized food options, which we can provide for you or your loved ones.”
Chefs for Seniors was started in 2013 in Wisconsin by Barrett Allman and his son, Nathan Allman. They were inspired by the needs of an older family member who couldn’t cook meals for herself and had to enter assisted living. Within the last year, the organization has expanded across the country.