The Lancaster Police Department is looking for the public’s help in identifying four individuals, shown in the accompanying photos.
They are wanted for questioning in an armed robbery Friday night, April 14, at Murphy Express Gas Station, 1260 S.C. 9 Bypass West, Lancaster.
One of the photo is time-stamped 9:23 p.m., while another is time-stamped 9:26 p.m.
Anyone with information about this or any other case should call the Lancaster Police Department at 803-283-3313.
You can also submit a tip by using this link: www.p3tips.com/983 or downloading the P3Tips mobile app, available on both Apple and Android devices. Crime tips can be made anonymously.