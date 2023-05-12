Stanley Melvin Reed, 30, died Thursday, May 4, 2023.
A son of Stanley Green and Monita Reed Green, he was born June 7, 1991, in Lancaster.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Stanley Melvin Reed, 30, died Thursday, May 4, 2023.
A son of Stanley Green and Monita Reed Green, he was born June 7, 1991, in Lancaster.
His funeral service was 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel. The Revs. Dr. Kenneth Cauthen and Betty Blair officiated. Burial was in Lancaster Memorial Park.
Survivors include his parents of Lancaster; one sister, Denisha Harris of Lancaster; grandparents, Melvin Massey of Waxhaw, N.C., and Elaine Lynn of Fort Lawn; and great-grandmother, Betty Buchanan of Lancaster.
Crawford Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Condolences can be sent to crawfh@comporium.net.