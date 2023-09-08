City of Lancaster native Sherrell “The HomeGirl” Wright is giving back to her community through financial literacy classes for teens, aiming to bridge the gap between financial stability and finance-related educational gaps. Wright is a member of the Lancaster NAACP, who helped host her event.

Wright has lived all over Lancaster, and attended North, Clinton and Erwin elementary, Buford middle and Buford High before attending college at the University of South Carolina in Columbia. She is a local realtor and investor residing in the city.