City of Lancaster native Sherrell “The HomeGirl” Wright is giving back to her community through financial literacy classes for teens, aiming to bridge the gap between financial stability and finance-related educational gaps. Wright is a member of the Lancaster NAACP, who helped host her event.
Wright has lived all over Lancaster, and attended North, Clinton and Erwin elementary, Buford middle and Buford High before attending college at the University of South Carolina in Columbia. She is a local realtor and investor residing in the city.
Her nickname “The HomeGirl,” was self-proclaimed in 2019 and has stuck since then. She said her brand aims to be relatable to people, because she knows what it is like to start from the bottom and work your way to the top.
“I’m relatable, I’m cool, I’m down to earth, and we can talk about anything,” Wright said. “I’m going to help you sell your house, buy your house, but I’m also someone that you get invited to your cookout, and yes, that’s happened before.”
She began facilitating financial literacy workshops at the Lancaster Community Center, 508 E. Meeting St., four years ago, and hosted her most recent one Aug. 12. Content included budgeting and saving tips, basic banking practices and credit and its importance, among other topics. She brings her “HomeGirl” mentality to each session by trying to relate to the young adults and make them laugh, while teaching them about important topics.
“Our youth needs to know that there are resources available for them to help them as they grow into their young adult years,” Wright said.
While her workshop is aimed towards children 13-18 years old, Wright allows anyone interested to sit in her class, which included five teens and five adults Aug. 12.
“I have like a list of terms that we go over, they’re all involved and asking questions, and giving their best answers for things they did not know about,” Wright said. “As we work through those terms, I give them real world examples.”
Wright also said she only realized how limited many people’s understanding of personal finance and banking really was when she started working for Bank of America after graduating college. She now teaches people of all ages about basic banking skills through her workshops and on Facebook Live.
Wright’s workshops are free to the public, and she said that would never change. Wright said she is inspired to get young adults excited about financial freedom, and loves the ending of each session when she gets to ask participants about their favorite lesson from the day.
“I feel like this is my way to serve my community,” she said. “Being a real estate agent, I feel like that is my way to serve, period. I come alive in those (sessions).”
“To be in front of people and like really share with them this information that I had to learn this by myself, because we’re not taught these things (is amazing),” Wright said. “Oftentimes no one, even our family, really talks about money.”
Wright said she is inspired by a quote she read several years ago, that said, “it’s good to make money, but it’s best to know how to manage it.”
Wright hopes to partner with Lancaster County schools in the future, and expand her workshop to large audiences in the county. Wright said she is aiming to have monthly workshops.
“If I could get everybody in the high school, I would be in heaven,” she said. “I don’t know what the future holds, but the more people that can that will can know about this information, and I can get in front of and speak about this information, I’m all good.”
Wright’s website, thehomegirlandcompany.com has more information about her workshops, and options to schedule appointments with her.