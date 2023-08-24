Local communities in South Carolina and around the world are coming together Thursday, Aug. 31, to remember those who have died or suffered permanent injury due to drug overdose.
Observed on Aug. 31 every year, International Overdose Awareness Day (IOAD) seeks to create better understanding of overdose, reduce the stigma of drug-related deaths, and create change that reduces the harms associated with drug use.
From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, we invite you to gather with us at the Lancaster County Historic Courthouse, located at 104 N. Main St., Lancaster.
In Lancaster County, from Jan. 1 to Aug. 23, there have been 207 suspected overdoses and 19 suspected overdose deaths. In South Carolina during this same period, there have been 10,164 suspected overdoses and 809 suspected overdose deaths, according to the Overdose Detection Mapping Application Program.
“By coming together to remember them, we stand together to say that more needs to be done to end overdose in our community,” said Terri Lee with Counseling Services of Lancaster. “We encourage members of the community with lived experience to come to our event and to stand in solidarity with the men and women who have been personally affected by overdose.
“With the theme for 2023, ‘Recognizing those who go unseen,” we honor the people whose lives have been altered by overdose. They are the family and friends grieving the loss of a loved one; workers in health care and support services extending strength and compassion; or spontaneous first responders who selflessly assume the role of lifesaver.”
Counseling Services of Lancaster is the local county commission on alcohol and other drug abuse services. It is located at 114 S. Main St., Lancaster.