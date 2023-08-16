LANSP-08-16-23 AJ PREVIEW Trey Thompson

Andrew Jackson High School’s Trey Thompson is a big weapon back this season for the Volunteers. He rushed 2,509 yards and scored 38 touchdowns last season.

 file photo

The 2023 Andrew Jackson Volunteers look to continue the success of the 2022 squad, which tied the school record for wins (11) in a season, played for the Lower State championship and won the school’s first region football championship since 1982.

The Vols have familiar faces returning to continue the success, but the man leading the program going forward will be first-year head coach Jeremy Smith. He replaced Todd Shigley, who led the Vols for six seasons.