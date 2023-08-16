The 2023 Andrew Jackson Volunteers look to continue the success of the 2022 squad, which tied the school record for wins (11) in a season, played for the Lower State championship and won the school’s first region football championship since 1982.
The Vols have familiar faces returning to continue the success, but the man leading the program going forward will be first-year head coach Jeremy Smith. He replaced Todd Shigley, who led the Vols for six seasons.
“My job is to sustain the success that we have had and continue to build on it,” Smith said. “We have a great group of assistant coaches and the kids work very hard. They all want to win and know that we must continue to work hard to accomplish our goals.”
Smith, who served as offensive coordinator at Boiling Springs last season, will return nine offensive starters from last year’s team. The top returning offensive player is All-State running back Trey Thompson. He broke the single season school records for rushing yards with 2,509 yards and touchdowns scored with 38. Damias Seegars, who gained experience in last year’s playoff run, will back up Thompson.
They will be getting their handoffs from quarterback Brady Williams. He is an experienced passer who has thrown for over 1,000 yards and 13 touchdowns in his career. Dallas Vick will serve as his backup.
The quarterbacks will look for receivers Banks Helms, Isaac Blackmon-Wilson, Jy’kevius Johnson, Moe Danzy and Bryce Peterson. Helms led the Vols in receiving last season with 479 yards and seven touchdowns.
Giving Williams time to pass and creating running lanes for the backs will be an experienced offensive line with returning starters Brooks Horton, Tavarus Kelly, Michael Hinson and Marshall Deese. The Vols will also look to Matt Mothershed and Ethan Shipp. Tight end Hayden Williams will assist with blocking and be another option in the passing game.
“We will do some things similar to last season, but there will be a few things different,” Smith said. “The kids competed very well in our 7-on-7 camps this summer. We are confident with Brady making the throws, and we know what we have in Trey Thompson. Overall, we are going to do what puts us in position to win the game.”
The biggest hit for the Vols is on the defensive side of the ball as seven of last year’s starters in the final game graduated. The Vols’ four returning starters are defensive linemen J.T. Gandy and Hinson, linebacker Kaden Hornsby and Helms.
Hornsby will have help on the second line of defense from Kam McGill, Jase Fair, Tyre Gaddy and Seegars. Helms will patrol the secondary with Danzy, Johnson, Peterson, Blackmon-Wilson and Curt Thomas Horton. The defensive front will have Hinson, Gandy, Caden Langley and Williams, and the staff may add a few more to the rotation.
“Again, defensively we will be very similar to last season,” Smith said. “We feel very confident with our kids. However, personnel will depend on who we have available. We want to keep our kids fresh on the defensive side of the ball.”
The Volunteers will scrimmage at Rock Hill on Aug. 17. Their season opener is Aug. 25 at Fairfield Central High School.