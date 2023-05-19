LANCASTER — Mrs. Lynn Winchester Melton, age 88, passed away Thursday, May 18, 2023.
She was born March 5, 1935, in Monroe, N.C., a daughter of the late Albert Houston Winchester and Clelia Courtney Winchester. She was the wife of the late Bill Carson Melton.
Mrs. Melton is survived by her two daughters, Vicki M. Williams and her husband, Frank, of Simpsonville and Susan Culp of Charleston; three grandchildren, Andrew Williams and his wife, Elizabeth, Nicholas Williams and Griffin Culp; three great-grandchildren, Leighton Williams, Anna Williams and Mary Carson Williams; her sister, Donna Fox; numerous nieces and nephews; and a large extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Bill Melton; and her parents, Albert and Clelia Winchester.
The celebration of life funeral service for Mrs. Melton will be 3 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at First United Methodist Church, officiated by the Rev. Neal Woods. Entombment will follow at Lancaster Memorial Park Mausoleum.
The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 3 p.m. in the church fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church of Lancaster, 200 W. Gay St., Lancaster, SC 29720.
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory of Lancaster is caring for the family of Mrs. Lynn Melton.