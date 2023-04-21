Local and state officials are investigating the death of an infant at MUSC Health - Lancaster Medical Center.
Lancaster County Deputy Coroner Joey Edwards responded to the call just before 4 p.m. Thursday, April 20.
Coroner Karla Deese said the death is being investigated by her office, Lancaster Police Department and the S.C. Law Enforcement Division. She said no further details are available at this time.