Lancaster County is getting roughly $2.92 million from a federal grant for the airport terminal construction at McWhirter Field.
The Federal Aviation Administration told county officials the airport terminal project would be eligible for $2.4 million worth of federal funding through the bipartisan infrastructure law, but required them to pay 5% of that amount.
County Council voted 5-2 at its Monday, Aug. 28, meeting to approve a resolution to pay the 5% local match of $120,652.
In January, the council was told the total for a new airport terminal and lighting vault project for the airport would cost roughly $5.92 million, with several sources of funding helping to pay for the project.
Councilman Allen Blackmon expressed disappointment about not having total funding figures at the Aug. 28 meeting, and voted against the resolution for the grant, along with Councilman Jose Luis.
A new updated project funding outline is scheduled to be part of the council meeting in mid-September.
County officials are expecting to received a federal grant agreement for the money before that meeting, which needs to be finalized by the end of the federal government’s fiscal year on Sept. 30.