The city of Lancaster will present an event of non-stop entertainment and activities for friends and family as it hosts the 2023 Juneteenth Freedom Festival. This year’s celebration will feature a special tribute to legendary performer Prince.
The festivities will take place from 3 to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 17, in downtown Lancaster. The event is free and open to the public.
“The city is honored to host this celebration in support of the observance of Juneteenth,” said Lisa Roddey, the city’s events and promotions manager. “Last year’s event was successful, and we are building upon that to create an even bigger and better family-friendly event to offer our residents and visitors an opportunity to celebrate an important milestone in history.”
There will be an incredible lineup of events and performances that aim to leave attendees inspired and entertained. This event will highlight African American history and educational awareness. Performing artists include The Prince Project: Prince and the Revolution Tribute Band, theatrical dance performances, marketplace and food vendors, kid’s zone with inflatables, and more, topped off by fireworks at the end of the event.
Saturday’s lineup on the main stage includes:
• Opening/welcome: 3 p.m.
• Mount Nebo Church Choir (gospel music): 4-4:30 p.m.
• Spoken word by Kathy Wade, followed by the Negro National Anthem: 4:30 p.m.
• Special speaker Zora Denson: 4:45 p.m.
• Conquerors: 5:15-5:45 p.m.
• Dance competition by local dancers: 6 p.m.
• Lebo Blackmon (beach and Motown music): 6:15-7:15 p.m.
• Headliner for the Juneteenth Freedom Festival – The Prince Project: Prince and the Revolution Tribute Band: 8-10 p.m.
South Carolina first observed the holiday in 2008, when it declared June 19 as Juneteenth Celebration of Freedom Day. In August 2020, Lancaster Mayor Alston DeVenny and City Council declared that Juneteenth be a city holiday. It was named a federal holiday in 2021.
“The holiday commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. The Juneteenth Freedom Festival will inspire family-friendly activities and a moment of deep reflection of our history for freedom and equality,” said Lancaster City Councilwoman Jackie Harris. “We encourage our community to come out and enjoy the city of Lancaster celebration.”
Be sure to bring your family, friends and positive vibes to celebrate the significance of Juneteenth as we embrace diversity and enjoy a day filled with joy, love and togetherness.
About Juneteenth
Nearly two years after President Abraham Lincoln emancipated enslaved African Americans, Union troops arrived in Galveston Bay, Texas, on June 19, 1865, to liberate the enslaved. Freedom finally rang for more than 250,000 African Americans. Juneteenth honors the end to slavery in the United States and is considered the longest-running African American holiday.