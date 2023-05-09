`Keithon Mandrell Barnes, 33, died Tuesday, April 25, 2023.
`Keithon Mandrell Barnes, 33, died Tuesday, April 25, 2023.
A son of Lisa Barnes and Jamie Sanders, he was born Jan. 3, 1990, in Lancaster.
His funeral was Saturday, May 6, at Crawford Funeral Home, with burial in Lancaster Memorial Park.
Survivors include son, Keithon Damonta Barnes of Lancaster; daughter, Kei’Yasia Azariah of Lancaster; god-daughter, Simari Pope of Lancaster; brothers, Delvikiyo Barnes, Delyjaone Green of Lancaster, Jaquan Sanders of Charlotte, Jaylen Sanders of Great Falls; sisters, Jalissa Barnes, Jenicka Jones of Lancaster, Jasmine Sanders of Pageland; maternal grandmother, Willie Mae Barnes of Lancaster; paternal grandmother, Linda R. Green of Lancaster.
Send condolences to crawfh@comporium.net.