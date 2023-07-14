Susie Lucas, 82, of Kershaw, died Sunday, July 9, 2023.
Susie Lucas, 82, of Kershaw, died Sunday, July 9, 2023.
Born in Kershaw, she was a daughter of the late Jack Lucas Sr. and Mary Jeanette Lowery Lucas.
She is survived by sons, James Dean Blackmon and Jimmy Lee Odom; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sisters, Sarah McManus and Jo Ann Henson; and brother, John David Lucas.
She was preceded in death by parents; her husband, James Lee Odom; daughter, Tammy Blackmon; a grandson; brother, Jack Lucas Jr.; and sister, Frances Robinson.
The family received Friday, July 14, at Baker Funeral Home. Graveside service was 2:15 p.m. Friday in Laurel Hill Cemetery, Kershaw.