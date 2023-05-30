CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Fish Market has once again proven that they are the seafood destination in the Queen City by winning the Best of the Best or BOB Award for the Best Seafood in Charlotte, at the 2023 Charlotte Magazine awards last month.
The BOB Awards are highly coveted accolades given to the best businesses in Charlotte by the city’s most trusted source for all things lifestyle and culture, Charlotte Magazine. They recognize the businesses and individuals that are pushing the city forward, creating a vibrant and diverse community for all to enjoy.
The Carolina Fish Market, which has stores in Ballantyne (full service) and Rock Hill, (order ahead only) has been a local favorite for years, known for its commitment to sourcing only the freshest and most sustainable seafood.
Its seafood counter boasts a wide variety of fresh fish and shellfish, from wild-caught salmon and shrimp to locally sourced oysters and clams. Customers can also find a selection of prepared seafood dishes, including crab cakes and lobster rolls, to exotic meats like venison and elk.
The team at Carolina Fish Market is thrilled to receive the BOB Award for the Best Seafood in Charlotte for the second time.
“We are honored to be recognized by Charlotte Magazine and our customers as the top seafood spot in all of Charlotte. Our team works hard every day to provide the freshest and highest quality seafood to our customers, and this award is a testament to our dedication,” said owner and operator Jim Seidel of Indian Land.
This award is not only a reflection of Carolina Fish Market’s commitment to quality seafood, but also its dedication to sustainability. Carolina Fish Market is a proud member of NC Catch, which works to promote sustainable seafood practices and protect North Carolina ocean health and seafood education.
The team at Carolina Fish Market believes in supporting local fishermen and farmers and only sources seafood that is responsibly caught or farmed.
For readers outside of the Charlotte/Rock Hill area, the Carolina Fish Market has set up a Carolina Seafood Box subscription. Visit its website, carolinafishmarket.com, for details.