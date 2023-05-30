LANNWS-05-31-23 BOB AWARD

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Fish Market has once again proven that they are the seafood destination in the Queen City by winning the Best of the Best or BOB Award for the Best Seafood in Charlotte, at the 2023 Charlotte Magazine awards last month.

The BOB Awards are highly coveted accolades given to the best businesses in Charlotte by the city’s most trusted source for all things lifestyle and culture, Charlotte Magazine. They recognize the businesses and individuals that are pushing the city forward, creating a vibrant and diverse community for all to enjoy.

Trending Videos