The Kershaw Eagles ended their regular season with a win over Lancaster Post 31 junior Legion team.
Kershaw beat Lancaster, 10-6, in a comeback win Thursday, June 29, to finish the regular season at 3-9 overall.
Lancaster went up early, 6-0, through its first three innings, but Kershaw scored 10 runs over the next four.
The Post 31 juniors went up 2-0 after the first inning and then added three more in the second inning and one in the third.
Kenny Bailey, who struggled early in the game, finally was able to settle down to pitch six and a third innings for Kershaw, allowing six runs on six hits, while walking two and striking out six. Lawson Polson finished the game, pitching the final two-thirds of the seventh, allowing one walk and striking out one without giving up a hit.
Kershaw was hurt by five errors in the game, but was able to rebound from the miscues.
In the bottom of the third, Kershaw got on the board with three runs. The Eagles then added five runs in the fifth inning to take the lead and two more in the sixth, all on 10 hits.
Bailey, Royce Hilton and Collin Patterson each went 2-3 in the game. Gavin Steen and Landon Holdon each had two RBIs in the game.
Dylan Good got the start for Lancaster and went four innings, allowing three runs on five hits, while striking out six and walking one. Travis Baker took the loss, pitching the fifth inning for Post 31.
Baker and Ethan Bufford, who each had a hit and an RBI, led Lancaster, which had six hits at the plate.
The Post 31 juniors finished the regular season at 4-8 overall.
